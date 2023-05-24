TD Cowen Maintains REE Automotive Ltd - (REE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of REE Automotive Ltd - (NASDAQ:REE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 359.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for REE Automotive Ltd - is 1.72. The forecasts range from a low of 0.25 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 359.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.38.

The projected annual revenue for REE Automotive Ltd - is 44MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in REE Automotive Ltd -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 12.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REE is 0.03%, a decrease of 55.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.54% to 64,410K shares. The put/call ratio of REE is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 19,195K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&g Investment Management holds 15,487K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 13,758K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 3,920K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 1,708K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,645K shares, representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REE by 66,325.19% over the last quarter.

REE Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REE Automotive is an automotive technology leader creating the cornerstone for tomorrow's zero-emission vehicles. REE's mission is to empower global mobility companies to build any size or shape of electric or autonomous vehicle - from class 1 through class 6 - for any application and any target market. Our revolutionary, award-winning REEcorner technology packs traditional vehicle drive components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into the arch of the wheel, allowing for the industry's flattest EV platform. Unrestricted by legacy thinking, REE is a truly horizontal player, with technology applicable to the widest range of target markets and applications. Fully scalable and completely modular, REE offers multiple customer benefits including complete vehicle design freedom, more space and volume with the smallest footprint, lower TCO, faster development times, ADAS compatibility, reduced maintenance and global safety standard compliance.

