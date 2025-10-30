TD Cowen Maintains QuantumScape (QS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.14% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape is $7.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 54.14% from its latest reported closing price of $15.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape is 11MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.11%, an increase of 51.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.09% to 180,366K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,191K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,052K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 45.78% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,485K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 52.37% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,539K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing an increase of 85.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 795.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,915K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,147K shares , representing an increase of 11.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 62.00% over the last quarter.

