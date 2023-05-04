TD Cowen Maintains Qualcomm (QCOM) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualcomm is 155.62. The forecasts range from a low of 124.23 to a high of $249.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.93% from its latest reported closing price of 112.83.

The projected annual revenue for Qualcomm is 41,166MM, an increase of 0.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.43.

Qualcomm Declares $0.80 Dividend

On April 12, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share ($3.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $112.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.78%, the lowest has been 1.46%, and the highest has been 4.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualcomm. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCOM is 0.57%, a decrease of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 918,550K shares. The put/call ratio of QCOM is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,077K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,507K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 8.61% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,914K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,457K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 8.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,599K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,123K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 7.91% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 18,000K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,871K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,265K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,590K shares, representing an increase of 22.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QCOM by 18.35% over the last quarter.

Qualcomm Background Information

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When people connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. The company brings the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

