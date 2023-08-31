TD Cowen Maintains Pure Storage Inc - (PSTG) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Pure Storage Inc - (NYSE:PSTG) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.65% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage Inc - is 42.19. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.65% from its latest reported closing price of 36.48.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage Inc - is 3,205MM, an increase of 15.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.28%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 282,553K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 15,981K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,091K shares, representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 243.77% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,167K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,396K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 38.91% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 13,636K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares, representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 3.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,185K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,911K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 37.26% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 7,894K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,262K shares, representing an increase of 8.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 31.61% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

