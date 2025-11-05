Stocks
PTCT

TD Cowen Maintains PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Hold Recommendation

November 05, 2025 — 07:09 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of PTC Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:PTCT) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PTC Therapeutics is $69.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $123.90. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $71.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PTC Therapeutics is 1,081MM, a decrease of 39.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 636 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC Therapeutics. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 8.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTCT is 0.18%, an increase of 6.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 90,347K shares. PTCT / PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PTCT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 7,746K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,483K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 4,735K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,435K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 3.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,694K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 89.01% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 3,175K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,917K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 70.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,557K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,421K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTCT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for PTC Therapeutics, Inc.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of PTC Therapeutics, Inc.-> See our take on PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.