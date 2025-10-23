TD Cowen Maintains PROG Holdings (PRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.34% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PROG Holdings is $39.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from its latest reported closing price of $31.14 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PROG Holdings is 2,722MM, an increase of 8.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in PROG Holdings. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRG is 0.12%, an increase of 0.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 48,676K shares. The put/call ratio of PRG is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,404K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 2.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,150K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 2.38% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,103K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,046K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 7.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing a decrease of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRG by 2.80% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.