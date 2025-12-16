TD COWEN Maintains Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (PRVFF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Pro Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:PRVFF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.70% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Pro Real Estate Investment Trust is $4.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.06 to a high of $4.98. The average price target represents an increase of 19.70% from its latest reported closing price of $3.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pro Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRVFF is 0.05%, an increase of 12.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.44% to 261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 203K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares , representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVFF by 4.15% over the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 26K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVRE - Avantis Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

