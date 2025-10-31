TD Cowen Maintains PBF Energy (PBF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.64% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is $26.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.64% from its latest reported closing price of $34.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is 29,657MM, an increase of 0.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 678 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBF is 0.15%, an increase of 21.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 118,076K shares. The put/call ratio of PBF is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,167K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,729K shares , representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 16.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,146K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares , representing a decrease of 22.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 80.43% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,202K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 7.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,590K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,504K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,332K shares , representing an increase of 46.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBF by 93.64% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.