TD Cowen Maintains Paycom Software (PAYC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.89% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is $250.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $211.22 to a high of $304.50. The average price target represents an increase of 52.89% from its latest reported closing price of $164.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 2,375MM, an increase of 18.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,391 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.20%, an increase of 5.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 56,995K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 2,896K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares , representing a decrease of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 2,082K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares , representing a decrease of 46.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 29.77% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,789K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,709K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,550K shares , representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,662K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 47.31% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.