TD Cowen Maintains PagerDuty (PD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.93% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PagerDuty is $18.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.93% from its latest reported closing price of $15.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PagerDuty is 652MM, an increase of 33.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81, an increase of 65.43% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in PagerDuty. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PD is 0.11%, an increase of 17.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 106,839K shares. The put/call ratio of PD is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,827K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 9.93% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,534K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,641K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 25.34% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 4,195K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares , representing a decrease of 34.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 16.63% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 3,606K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,736K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,709K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PD by 24.64% over the last quarter.

