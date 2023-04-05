TD Cowen Maintains Ovintiv (OVV) Outperform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Ovintiv with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.46% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ovintiv is $60.85. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $82.95. The average price target represents an increase of 55.46% from its latest reported closing price of $39.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ovintiv is $12,780MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $15.19.

Ovintiv Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $39.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.02%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 45.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.08 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSPGX - Fidelity Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 108K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 49.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 42.64% over the last quarter.

Los Angeles Capital Management holds 190K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing a decrease of 79.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 42.61% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 498K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OVV by 52.28% over the last quarter.

Two Roads Shared Trust - LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ovintiv. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 11.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OVV is 0.30%, a decrease of 14.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 243,175K shares. The put/call ratio of OVV is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Ovintiv Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ovintiv Inc. is a hydrocarbon exploration and production company organized in Delaware and headquartered in Denver, United States. It was founded and headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, under its previous name Encana.

See all Ovintiv regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.