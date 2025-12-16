TD COWEN Maintains Orla Mining (ORLA) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Orla Mining (NYSEAM:ORLA) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Orla Mining is $16.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.85 to a high of $21.05. The average price target represents an increase of 22.09% from its latest reported closing price of $13.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Orla Mining is 232MM, a decrease of 69.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orla Mining. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 23.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORLA is 0.38%, an increase of 20.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.26% to 246,399K shares. The put/call ratio of ORLA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fairfax Financial Holdings holds 56,817K shares representing 16.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,954K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 9,067K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 90.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 937.04% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 7,924K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,373K shares , representing an increase of 19.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 31.63% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 7,612K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,433K shares , representing an increase of 15.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORLA by 19.38% over the last quarter.

