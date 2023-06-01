TD Cowen Maintains Opera Ltd - ADR (OPRA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Opera Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.66% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opera Ltd - ADR is 14.54. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.66% from its latest reported closing price of 15.74.

The projected annual revenue for Opera Ltd - ADR is 387MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 41.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.33%, an increase of 92.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 6,045K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenhouse Funds LLLP holds 2,206K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 685K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 16.67% over the last quarter.

Roumell Asset Management holds 625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 895K shares, representing a decrease of 43.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 3.27% over the last quarter.

J. Goldman & Co holds 334K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,123K shares, representing a decrease of 235.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 60.31% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 268K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Opera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

