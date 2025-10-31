TD Cowen Maintains OneSpaWorld Holdings (OSW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of OneSpaWorld Holdings (NasdaqCM:OSW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.63% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for OneSpaWorld Holdings is $26.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from its latest reported closing price of $23.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OneSpaWorld Holdings is 813MM, a decrease of 13.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 461 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneSpaWorld Holdings. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSW is 0.28%, an increase of 9.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.62% to 132,354K shares. The put/call ratio of OSW is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 13,213K shares representing 12.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,713K shares , representing an increase of 18.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 44.47% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,027K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,789K shares , representing an increase of 30.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 61.73% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,401K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 21.88% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 3,256K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 11.98% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,976K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing an increase of 51.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSW by 121.02% over the last quarter.

