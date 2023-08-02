TD Cowen Maintains NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.83% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors is 235.97. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $273.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.83% from its latest reported closing price of 222.98.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors is 13,102MM, a decrease of 0.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.95.

NXP Semiconductors Declares $1.01 Dividend

On May 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share ($4.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2023 received the payment on July 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.01 per share.

At the current share price of $222.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.48%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 4.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1955 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.44%, a decrease of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 279,555K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,149K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 9.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,809K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 84.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,762K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 14.75% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,534K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,629K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,047K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 10.46% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

