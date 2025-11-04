TD Cowen Maintains Novavax (NVAX) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Novavax (NasdaqGS:NVAX) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.27% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Novavax is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 90.27% from its latest reported closing price of $7.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Novavax is 1,456MM, an increase of 34.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novavax. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVAX is 0.12%, an increase of 1.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.92% to 112,565K shares. The put/call ratio of NVAX is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 11,512K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,132K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

Sanofi holds 6,880K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,908K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,788K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 10.11% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,941K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,261K shares , representing an increase of 17.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVAX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 3,837K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

