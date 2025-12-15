TD COWEN Maintains Nexus Industrial REIT (EFRTF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCPK:EFRTF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nexus Industrial REIT is $6.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.80 to a high of $6.79. The average price target represents an increase of 20.09% from its latest reported closing price of $5.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nexus Industrial REIT is 153MM, a decrease of 13.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexus Industrial REIT. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFRTF is 0.12%, an increase of 4.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 1,164K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 269K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing a decrease of 128.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFRTF by 50.04% over the last quarter.

Versus Capital Multi-manager Real Estate Income Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 195K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 301K shares , representing a decrease of 129.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFRTF by 50.70% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 128K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFRTF by 6.90% over the last quarter.

