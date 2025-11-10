TD Cowen Maintains Nelnet (NNI) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.80% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nelnet is $132.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.80% from its latest reported closing price of $130.26 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nelnet is 1,540MM, a decrease of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nelnet. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNI is 0.23%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 13,373K shares. The put/call ratio of NNI is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnolia Group holds 1,669K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 1,183K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 0.92% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 590K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 2.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 437K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 1.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 384K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNI by 48.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.