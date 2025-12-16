TD COWEN Maintains Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (MGRUF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:MGRUF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.05% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is $3.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.56 to a high of $4.07. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.05% from its latest reported closing price of $3.91 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is 255MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGRUF is 0.02%, an increase of 1.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 337K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

