TD COWEN Maintains Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (MNARF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:MNARF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.46% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is $16.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.63 to a high of $18.57. The average price target represents an increase of 38.46% from its latest reported closing price of $11.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is 317MM, a decrease of 11.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNARF is 0.06%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 518K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IRCYX - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 183K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 137K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares , representing a decrease of 11.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNARF by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 66K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNARF by 4.80% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNARF by 2.29% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 35K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 15.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNARF by 3.44% over the last quarter.

