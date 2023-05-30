TD Cowen Maintains Monolithic Power System (MPWR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Monolithic Power System (NASDAQ:MPWR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monolithic Power System is 517.85. The forecasts range from a low of 479.75 to a high of $567.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of 520.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Monolithic Power System is 2,014MM, an increase of 7.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monolithic Power System. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 5.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPWR is 0.37%, an increase of 18.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 58,024K shares. The put/call ratio of MPWR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,334K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,651K shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,708K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 69.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,640K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 86.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 33.37% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,131K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPWR by 78.51% over the last quarter.

Monolithic Power System Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. provides small, highly energy efficient, easy-to-use power solutions for systems found in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS' mission is to reduce total energy consumption in its customers' systems with green, practical, compact solutions.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.