TD COWEN Maintains Molecular Partners (SIX:MOLN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Molecular Partners (SIX:MOLN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.02% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molecular Partners is 7.90. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 52.02% from its latest reported closing price of 5.20.

The projected annual revenue for Molecular Partners is 15MM, an increase of 72.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molecular Partners. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOLN is 0.01%, an increase of 31.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.60% to 189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 97K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 0.78% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOLN by 3.78% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

