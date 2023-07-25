TD Cowen Maintains Moderna (MRNA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.39% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moderna is 218.21. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents an increase of 77.39% from its latest reported closing price of 123.01.

The projected annual revenue for Moderna is 8,915MM, a decrease of 40.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moderna. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRNA is 0.41%, a decrease of 9.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.31% to 286,822K shares. The put/call ratio of MRNA is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 46,466K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,787K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.19% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 21,434K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company.

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,887K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,110K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,927K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 19.59% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,417K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRNA by 23.22% over the last quarter.

Moderna Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Moderna, Inc is an American pharmaceutical and biotechnology company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It focuses on drug discovery, drug development, and vaccine technologies based on messenger RNA.

