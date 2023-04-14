TD Cowen Maintains Meta Platforms (META) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.80% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $228.71. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $320.25. The average price target represents an increase of 3.80% from its latest reported closing price of $220.35.

The projected annual revenue for Meta Platforms is $124,043MM, an increase of 6.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meridian Wealth Management holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 6.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 24.24% over the last quarter.

ACEIX - Invesco Equity And Income Fund holds 454K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Bristlecone Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 20.58% over the last quarter.

Castle Rock Wealth Management holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 36.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 65.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 36.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Platforms. This is a decrease of 119 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to META is 0.86%, a decrease of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 1,875,006K shares. The put/call ratio of META is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Meta Platforms Background Information

Facebook's mission is to give people the power to build community and bring the world closer together. The company builds useful and engaging products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices. Facebook also helps people discover and learn about what is going on in the world around them, enable people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities with audiences ranging from their closest family members and friends to the public at large, and stay connected everywhere by accessing its products, including: Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers. There are a number of different ways to engage with people on Facebook and build community, including Facebook News Feed, Stories, Groups, Shops, Marketplace, News, and Watch. Instagram brings people closer to the people and things they love. It is a place where people can express themselves through photos, videos, and private messaging, and connect with and shop from their favorite businesses and creators. They can do this through Instagram Feed, Stories, Reels, IGTV, Live, Shops, and messaging. Messenger is a simple yet powerful messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, video, and Rooms. WhatsApp is a simple, reliable, and secure messaging application that is used by people and businesses around the world to communicate and transact in a private way. Facebook Reality Labs' augmented and virtual reality products help people feel connected, anytime, anywhere. Oculus Quest lets people defy distance with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) hardware, software, and content, while Portal helps friends and families stay connected and share the moments that matter in meaningful ways. Facebook generates substantially all of its revenue from selling advertising placements to marketers. Its ads enable marketers to reach people based on a variety of factors including age, gender, location, interests, and behaviors. Marketers purchase ads that can appear in multiple places including on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party applications and websites. Founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg, the company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

