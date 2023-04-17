TD Cowen Maintains Match Group (MTCH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.89% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Match Group is $63.61. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 79.89% from its latest reported closing price of $35.36.

The projected annual revenue for Match Group is $3,513MM, an increase of 10.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.10.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IETC - iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 32.26% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - AQR Global Risk Balanced Portfolio Class B holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.34% over the last quarter.

JGRO - JPMorgan Active Growth ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 66.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 10.30% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 436K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing an increase of 13.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTCH by 6.96% over the last quarter.

PEOPX - BNY Mellon S&P 500 Index Fund holds 17K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Match Group. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTCH is 0.25%, a decrease of 4.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 321,511K shares. The put/call ratio of MTCH is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Match Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Match Group, through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of dating products available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic , OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as a number of other brands, each designed to increase users' likelihood of finding a meaningful connection. Through its portfolio companies and their trusted brands, they provide tailored products to meet the varying preferences of our users.

