TD COWEN Maintains Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.06% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Maple Leaf Foods is $24.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.49 to a high of $31.52. The average price target represents an increase of 49.06% from its latest reported closing price of $16.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Maple Leaf Foods is 5,214MM, an increase of 2.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.80.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Maple Leaf Foods. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLFNF is 0.21%, an increase of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 6,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,067K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 11.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 672K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 9.61% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 598K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 12.51% over the last quarter.

FWATX - Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund holds 549K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 540K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 28.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLFNF by 53.97% over the last quarter.

