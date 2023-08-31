TD COWEN Maintains Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.17% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lynas Rare Earths is 9.30. The forecasts range from a low of 6.56 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.17% from its latest reported closing price of 7.31.

The projected annual revenue for Lynas Rare Earths is 992MM, an increase of 34.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lynas Rare Earths. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 27.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYC is 0.29%, a decrease of 8.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.30% to 64,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,878K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,886K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 35.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,390K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,898K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 10.74% over the last quarter.

REMX - VanEck Vectors Rare Earth holds 6,946K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,871K shares, representing a decrease of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 0.38% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 5,885K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,010K shares, representing a decrease of 70.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 62.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,845K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYC by 37.14% over the last quarter.

