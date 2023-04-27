TD Cowen Maintains Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.86% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is 409.72. The forecasts range from a low of 227.25 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.86% from its latest reported closing price of 372.94.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is 9,276MM, an increase of 14.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1851 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.45%, an increase of 1.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 125,862K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,865K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,428K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,327K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 43.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,995K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,718K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,471K shares, representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 2,572K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

See all Lululemon Athletica regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.