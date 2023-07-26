News & Insights

Stocks
LYV

TD Cowen Maintains Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Outperform Recommendation

July 26, 2023 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of 98.47.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, a decrease of 2.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1261 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 185,447K shares. LYV / Live Nation Entertainment Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LYV / Live Nation Entertainment Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 11,512K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,650K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 2.67% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,242K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 9.27% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,196K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.31% over the last quarter.

PMSBX - MidCap Fund (f holds 5,135K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LYV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.