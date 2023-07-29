TD Cowen Maintains Lennox International (LII) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.67% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lennox International is 299.15. The forecasts range from a low of 255.53 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.67% from its latest reported closing price of 363.36.

The projected annual revenue for Lennox International is 4,825MM, an increase of 0.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.94.

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennox International. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LII is 0.24%, an increase of 9.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.34% to 28,488K shares. The put/call ratio of LII is 2.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,358K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares, representing an increase of 7.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 6.98% over the last quarter.

Mather Group, Llc. holds 1,241K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 996K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LII by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 987K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 918K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 986K shares, representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LII by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Lennox International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for its residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, the Company leads the field in innovation with its air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems.

