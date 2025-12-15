TD COWEN Maintains Landis+Gyr Group (LGYRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCPK:LGYRF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.26% Downside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Landis+Gyr Group is $77.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.46 to a high of $111.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.26% from its latest reported closing price of $92.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Landis+Gyr Group is 1,760MM, an increase of 8.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Landis+Gyr Group. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGYRF is 0.27%, an increase of 7.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 3,307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 367K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGYRF by 21.22% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 322K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares , representing a decrease of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGYRF by 4.30% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 299K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGYRF by 20.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 230K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares , representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGYRF by 16.47% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 169K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares , representing an increase of 12.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGYRF by 25.13% over the last quarter.

