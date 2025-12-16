TD COWEN Maintains Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt (KHNGY) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KHNGY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.07% Downside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt is $39.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.74 to a high of $86.92. The average price target represents a decrease of 31.07% from its latest reported closing price of $57.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt is 29,268MM, an increase of 15.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kuehne + Nagel International AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHNGY is 0.02%, an increase of 60.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.72% to 18K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 25.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 39.78% over the last quarter.

SPWO - SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 6.95% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 95.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KHNGY by 1,609.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.