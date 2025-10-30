TD Cowen Maintains Kraft Heinz (KHC) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Kraft Heinz (NasdaqGS:KHC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kraft Heinz is $29.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $54.74. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kraft Heinz is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kraft Heinz. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KHC is 0.21%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 1,080,538K shares. The put/call ratio of KHC is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 325,635K shares representing 27.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,629K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,364K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 23.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 26,446K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,054K shares , representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 13.38% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,524K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,240K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 23.73% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 24,420K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KHC by 29.05% over the last quarter.

