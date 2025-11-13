TD Cowen Maintains KORE Group Holdings (KORE) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of KORE Group Holdings (NYSE:KORE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.92% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for KORE Group Holdings is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 56.92% from its latest reported closing price of $3.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for KORE Group Holdings is 335MM, an increase of 17.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in KORE Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KORE is 0.09%, an increase of 52.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 5,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CI Private Wealth holds 2,106K shares representing 12.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim holds 2,000K shares representing 11.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marathon Asset Management holds 351K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 320K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diversified Trust holds 253K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KORE by 39.79% over the last quarter.

