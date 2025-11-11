TD Cowen Maintains KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (KKRT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:KKRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.46% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security is $34.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.96 to a high of $42.13. The average price target represents an increase of 31.46% from its latest reported closing price of $26.08 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in KKR & Co. Inc. - Preferred Security. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 266.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KKRT is 0.32%, an increase of 24.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 334.67% to 2,166K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 714K shares.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 250K shares.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KKRT by 15.81% over the last quarter.

LPXAX - Cohen & Steers Low Duration Preferred & Income Fund,Inc. holds 153K shares.

TCNBX - Ambrus Tax-Conscious National Bond Fund Institutional Class holds 150K shares.

