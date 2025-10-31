TD Cowen Maintains Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Kimberly-Clark (NasdaqGS:KMB) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.09% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kimberly-Clark is $141.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 18.09% from its latest reported closing price of $119.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kimberly-Clark is 21,818MM, an increase of 10.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimberly-Clark. This is an decrease of 75 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KMB is 0.22%, an increase of 12.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.08% to 305,812K shares. The put/call ratio of KMB is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 11,483K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,264K shares , representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,677K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,467K shares , representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 17.50% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 9,528K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,867K shares , representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,419K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,216K shares , representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,544K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,095K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KMB by 12.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.