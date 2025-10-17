TD Cowen Maintains JFrog (FROG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of JFrog (NasdaqGS:FROG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.76% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for JFrog is $54.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.05 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.76% from its latest reported closing price of $47.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for JFrog is 547MM, an increase of 15.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in JFrog. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FROG is 0.40%, an increase of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 100,542K shares. The put/call ratio of FROG is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. holds 4,701K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 3,401K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares , representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 15.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,912K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,751K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares , representing an increase of 36.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 86.60% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,558K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FROG by 32.51% over the last quarter.

