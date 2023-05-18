TD Cowen Maintains Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.33% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jack In The Box is 94.29. The forecasts range from a low of 80.80 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.33% from its latest reported closing price of 95.56.

The projected annual revenue for Jack In The Box is 1,696MM, a decrease of 1.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.56.

Jack In The Box Declares $0.44 Dividend

On February 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share ($1.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on March 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.44 per share.

At the current share price of $95.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.03%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 6.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.54 (n=226).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jack In The Box. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JACK is 0.22%, an increase of 4.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 26,507K shares. The put/call ratio of JACK is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,568K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 14.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,257K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Biglari Capital holds 1,074K shares representing 5.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 5.83% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 878K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 48.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JACK by 81.46% over the last quarter.

Jack In The Box Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jack in the Box Inc., based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam.

