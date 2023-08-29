TD Cowen Maintains ITT (ITT) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ITT (NYSE:ITT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITT is 105.37. The forecasts range from a low of 81.81 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 6.08% from its latest reported closing price of 99.33.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is 3,143MM, a decrease of 0.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 874 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITT is 0.25%, an increase of 2.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 103,070K shares. The put/call ratio of ITT is 2.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,368K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,320K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,661K shares representing 6.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,806K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 648.01% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,564K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,579K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,552K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 0.71% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,500K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 1.36% over the last quarter.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

