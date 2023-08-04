TD Cowen Maintains Itron (ITRI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.03% Downside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Itron is 75.77. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.03% from its latest reported closing price of 76.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 1,921MM, a decrease of 0.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.24%, an increase of 10.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 49,749K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,295K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,348K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 2,611K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 5.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,407K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 2.85% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,249K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,420K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 79.32% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,232K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,370K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 91.32% over the last quarter.

Itron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Its portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with its customers to ensure their success, the company helps improve the quality of life, ensures the safety and promotes the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.