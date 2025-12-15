TD COWEN Maintains InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:IIPZF) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.95% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is $9.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.03 to a high of $10.17. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from its latest reported closing price of $9.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is 253MM, an increase of 1.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IIPZF is 0.18%, an increase of 17.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.18% to 3,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

POSAX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 757K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 16.57% over the last quarter.

ARBFX - ARBITRAGE FUND Class R holds 546K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

REET - iShares Global REIT ETF holds 341K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 343K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 14.62% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 267K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares , representing a decrease of 67.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 31.96% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 254K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares , representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IIPZF by 7.38% over the last quarter.

