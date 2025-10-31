TD Cowen Maintains Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.48% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intercontinental Exchange is $202.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $160.80 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 38.48% from its latest reported closing price of $146.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intercontinental Exchange is 8,449MM, a decrease of 13.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intercontinental Exchange. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICE is 0.52%, an increase of 4.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 596,978K shares. The put/call ratio of ICE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,450K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,159K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 3.59% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,282K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,438K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 49.16% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,181K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,245K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 76.16% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 10,270K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,431K shares , representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICE by 7.48% over the last quarter.

