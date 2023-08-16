TD Cowen Maintains IHS Holding (IHS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 16, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of IHS Holding (NYSE:IHS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IHS Holding is 15.22. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 107.86% from its latest reported closing price of 7.32.

The projected annual revenue for IHS Holding is 2,121MM, a decrease of 3.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in IHS Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IHS is 0.21%, a decrease of 48.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 43,656K shares. The put/call ratio of IHS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Korea Investment holds 21,667K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,832K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,019K shares, representing a decrease of 24.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 76.25% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 999K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invus Financial Advisors holds 962K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares, representing an increase of 82.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 417.12% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 906K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 989K shares, representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IHS by 0.46% over the last quarter.

IHS Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IHS Towers is one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world by tower count, with more than 30,200 towers across nine markets as of June 30, 2021. IHS Towers continues to grow and develop its existing positions and offerings in Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Kuwait.

