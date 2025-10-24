TD Cowen Maintains ICON Public Limited (ICLR) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of ICON Public Limited (NasdaqGS:ICLR) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.58% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ICON Public Limited is $220.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 23.58% from its latest reported closing price of $178.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ICON Public Limited is 9,077MM, an increase of 12.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICON Public Limited. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICLR is 0.44%, an increase of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.75% to 102,936K shares. The put/call ratio of ICLR is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 7,185K shares representing 9.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,291K shares , representing an increase of 40.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 26.13% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 5,370K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares , representing an increase of 43.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 37.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,752K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares , representing an increase of 17.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 85.52% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,662K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 22.24% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,086K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,988K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ICLR by 22.92% over the last quarter.

