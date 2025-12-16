TD COWEN Maintains H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, TD COWEN maintained coverage of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:HRUFF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.11% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is $8.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.59 to a high of $9.77. The average price target represents an increase of 27.11% from its latest reported closing price of $6.63 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is 1,019MM, an increase of 15.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRUFF is 0.14%, an increase of 1.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.55% to 13,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,691K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,614K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRUFF by 11.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,284K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRUFF by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Cbre Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 940K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 865K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 854K shares , representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRUFF by 16.37% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 857K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 842K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRUFF by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.