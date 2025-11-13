TD Cowen Maintains On Holding (ONON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of On Holding (NYSE:ONON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.98% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for On Holding is $65.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $92.60. The average price target represents an increase of 57.98% from its latest reported closing price of $41.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for On Holding is 2,532MM, a decrease of 11.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Holding. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ONON is 0.34%, an increase of 13.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.30% to 196,110K shares. The put/call ratio of ONON is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 19,007K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,795K shares , representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 2.59% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 6,769K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,614K shares , representing an increase of 31.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 14.70% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 6,496K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing an increase of 35.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 79.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,465K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,492K shares , representing a decrease of 37.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 94.26% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,020K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,906K shares , representing a decrease of 17.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ONON by 8.76% over the last quarter.

