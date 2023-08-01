TD Cowen Maintains Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.84% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 10.93. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.84% from its latest reported closing price of 9.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 1,088MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.14%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 169,188K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 10,407K shares representing 6.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,650K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,521K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,249K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,105K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares, representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 6.38% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 4,480K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 991K shares, representing an increase of 77.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 466,215.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,467K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,472K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 3.27% over the last quarter.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.