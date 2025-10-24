TD Cowen Maintains Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2025, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.53% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group is $10.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.06. The average price target represents an increase of 52.53% from its latest reported closing price of $7.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Helix Energy Solutions Group is 1,477MM, an increase of 12.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group. This is an decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLX is 0.12%, an increase of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.93% to 165,041K shares. The put/call ratio of HLX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,511K shares representing 5.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,834K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 28.27% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,168K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,030K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 31.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,698K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,552K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 30.86% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 4,377K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,214K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 24.45% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 3,807K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,099K shares , representing a decrease of 33.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLX by 46.54% over the last quarter.

