TD Cowen Maintains Halliburton (HAL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.77% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Halliburton is 49.08. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 54.77% from its latest reported closing price of 31.71.

The projected annual revenue for Halliburton is 23,834MM, an increase of 9.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Halliburton. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAL is 0.38%, an increase of 25.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 897,154K shares. The put/call ratio of HAL is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 64,199K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,517K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 53.38% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 29,136K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 26,284K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,497K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 30.49% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 25,646K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,242K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,866K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,328K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAL by 50.87% over the last quarter.

Halliburton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With more than 40,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir - from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset.

