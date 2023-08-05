TD Cowen Maintains GXO Logistics (GXO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, TD Cowen maintained coverage of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for GXO Logistics is 69.30. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of 64.11.

The projected annual revenue for GXO Logistics is 9,698MM, an increase of 2.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in GXO Logistics. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXO is 0.27%, an increase of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.65% to 119,689K shares. The put/call ratio of GXO is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 15,931K shares representing 13.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,048K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 23.92% over the last quarter.

Perpetual holds 5,623K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,328K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 16.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,682K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,604K shares, representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 11.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,664K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 13.02% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,405K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,790K shares, representing a decrease of 11.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXO by 1.75% over the last quarter.

GXO Logistics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GXO Logistics, Inc. is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $430 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA.

